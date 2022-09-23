Dr. Spencer Shao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Shao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Spencer Shao, MD
Dr. Spencer Shao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Shao works at
Dr. Shao's Office Locations
Compass Oncology Rose Quarter265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 280-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr. Shao every 3 weeks before chemotherapy for my colorectal cancer. My sense is that his care is data-driven and science-based and find him to be receptive to my inquiries. I had his initial treatment plan reviewed by OHSU, which endorsed it. And he has a great nurse, Jill.
About Dr. Spencer Shao, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1841293420
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Shao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shao works at
Dr. Shao speaks Chinese.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.