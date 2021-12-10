See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Spencer Stein, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Spencer Stein, MD

Dr. Spencer Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Stein works at Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

    Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing
    171 Delancey St Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center

ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Spencer Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467872879
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

