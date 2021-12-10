Overview of Dr. Spencer Stein, MD

Dr. Spencer Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Stein works at Joan H. and Preston Robert Tisch Center at Essex Crossing in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.