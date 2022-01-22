Overview

Dr. Spencer Wilson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Northwest Radiology Network in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.