Dr. Spencer Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Spencer Wilson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center LLC8424 Naab Rd Ste 3G, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-7396
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took his time to listen to all my questions and answered them in detail
About Dr. Spencer Wilson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1679731046
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Enteritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.