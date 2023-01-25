Overview

Dr. Spiro Barlas, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Niles, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Barlas works at Spiro Barlas, DDS in Niles, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

