Dr. Spiro Theoharakis, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (11)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Spiro Theoharakis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    50 Karl Ave Ste 101, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-8042

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Developmental and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Spiro Theoharakis, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1124004056
Education & Certifications

  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Theoharakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Theoharakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Theoharakis has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theoharakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Theoharakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theoharakis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theoharakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theoharakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.