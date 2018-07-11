Dr. Arbes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD
Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Arbes works at
Dr. Arbes' Office Locations
-
1
Hypertensionnephrology Assoc6 Industrial Way W Ste B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 460-1200
-
2
Hanger Clinic5100 Belmar Blvd, Wall Township, NJ 07727 Directions (732) 938-2780
-
3
Meridian-fresenius Dialysis At Red Bank48 E Front St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-2239
- 4 764 State Route 34, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 460-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arbes?
Best Doctor ever!!!!!
About Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215943592
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arbes works at
Dr. Arbes has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.