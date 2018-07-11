See All Nephrologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD

Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Arbes works at Hypertension & Nephrology Assoc in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ, Red Bank, NJ and Matawan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arbes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hypertensionnephrology Assoc
    6 Industrial Way W Ste B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 460-1200
  2. 2
    Hanger Clinic
    5100 Belmar Blvd, Wall Township, NJ 07727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 938-2780
  3. 3
    Meridian-fresenius Dialysis At Red Bank
    48 E Front St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-2239
  4. 4
    764 State Route 34, Matawan, NJ 07747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 460-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Hypertension
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Hypertension

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2018
    Best Doctor ever!!!!!
    — Jul 11, 2018
    Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD
    About Dr. Spiros Arbes, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215943592
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arbes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arbes has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

