Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manolidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD
Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Manolidis works at
Dr. Manolidis' Office Locations
-
1
Jordan C. Stern MD PC65 Broadway Ste 901, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 683-0174
-
2
Metroplex Vascular Specialists Pllc1600 W College St Ste 555, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-6798
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manolidis?
Caring and professional doctor and staff. Prompt service. Dr. Manolidis explains procedures and is an excellent surgeon. Everything is clean and sanitary. None better.
About Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD
- Neurotology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1205976008
Education & Certifications
- Otology Grp/Ear Foundation
- Montreal Genl Hospital McGill University
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manolidis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manolidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manolidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manolidis works at
Dr. Manolidis speaks Greek.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Manolidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manolidis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manolidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manolidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.