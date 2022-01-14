See All Otologists / Neurotologists in New York, NY
Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD

Neurotology
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD

Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Manolidis works at Jordan C Stern MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manolidis' Office Locations

    Jordan C. Stern MD PC
    65 Broadway Ste 901, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 683-0174
    Metroplex Vascular Specialists Pllc
    1600 W College St Ste 555, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 329-6798

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 14, 2022
    Caring and professional doctor and staff. Prompt service. Dr. Manolidis explains procedures and is an excellent surgeon. Everything is clean and sanitary. None better.
    Barbara Richardson — Jan 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD
    About Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1205976008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Otology Grp/Ear Foundation
    Internship
    • Montreal Genl Hospital McGill University
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spiros Manolidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manolidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manolidis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manolidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Manolidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manolidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manolidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manolidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

