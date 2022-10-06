See All Vascular Neurologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Spozhmy Panezai, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Spozhmy Panezai, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Panezai works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7010
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I brought my 101 year old mother in to meet with Dr Panezai after my mom suffered a mild stroke. Dr Panezai was wonderful! She spent a lot of time with my mom and explained everything, made medication changes and lifestyle recommendations. I would recommend her 100%. We need more doctors like Dr Panezai who really care.
    About Dr. Spozhmy Panezai, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457378945
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital Stony Brook
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spozhmy Panezai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panezai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panezai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panezai works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Panezai’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Panezai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panezai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panezai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panezai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

