Dr. Spozhmy Panezai, MD
Overview
Dr. Spozhmy Panezai, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Panezai works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my 101 year old mother in to meet with Dr Panezai after my mom suffered a mild stroke. Dr Panezai was wonderful! She spent a lot of time with my mom and explained everything, made medication changes and lifestyle recommendations. I would recommend her 100%. We need more doctors like Dr Panezai who really care.
About Dr. Spozhmy Panezai, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Stony Brook
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panezai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panezai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panezai works at
Dr. Panezai speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Panezai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panezai.
