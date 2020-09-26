Dr. Spyros Kokolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spyros Kokolis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Spyros Kokolis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Complete Cardiovascular Care PC7803 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 491-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Thank you Dr. Kokolis. Thank you for your knowledge and skill. Thank you for your patience and good will. Thank you for calling us back promptly and reassuring us from our fears. But mostly thank you for giving our mom a chance at a few more healthy years. Our family thanks you.??
About Dr. Spyros Kokolis, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306905443
Dr. Kokolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kokolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kokolis works at
Dr. Kokolis has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.