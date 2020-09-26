Overview

Dr. Spyros Kokolis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Kokolis works at Complete Cardiovascular Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.