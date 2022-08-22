Overview of Dr. Sraddha Prativadi, MD

Dr. Sraddha Prativadi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.



Dr. Prativadi works at AOMC - OB/GYN & Midwifery, Health Center For Women in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

