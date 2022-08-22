Dr. Sraddha Prativadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prativadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sraddha Prativadi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Chemung Medical Services PC600 Fitch St Ste 102, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 734-6544
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Amerihealth
Absolutely adored dr prativadi! Ive never had a dr that made me feel heard, took their time and tried to actually help me and made me feel cared for! My only complaint is that she left Elmira and went back to Rochester!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Prativadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prativadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prativadi has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prativadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prativadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prativadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prativadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prativadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.