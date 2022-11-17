See All Hematologists in Sellersville, PA
Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD

Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Aithal works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Sellersville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aithal's Office Locations

    Alliance Cancer Specialists
    915 Lawn Ave Ste 202, Sellersville, PA 18960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Chemotherapy
Lung Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Very good. Didn’t have to wait long.
    Justina Aponte — Nov 17, 2022
    Dr. Aithal's Office & Staff

    About Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1205029816
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aithal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aithal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aithal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aithal works at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Sellersville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Aithal’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aithal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aithal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aithal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aithal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

