Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD
Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Aithal works at
Dr. Aithal's Office Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists915 Lawn Ave Ste 202, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Didn’t have to wait long.
About Dr. Sramila Aithal, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1205029816
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
