Dr. Sravankumar Kavuri, MD

Cytopathology
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sravankumar Kavuri, MD is a Cytopathology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cytopathology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Kavuri works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Sravankumar Kavuri, MD

  • Cytopathology
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1245437813
Education & Certifications

  • Med College Georgia Hospital and Clinics
  • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

