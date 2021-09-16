Dr. Srdjan Ostric, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srdjan Ostric, MD
Overview of Dr. Srdjan Ostric, MD
Dr. Srdjan Ostric, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.
Dr. Ostric works at
Dr. Ostric's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Health Hackley Campus1700 Clinton St, Muskegon, MI 49442 Directions (231) 739-1933
-
2
Practice1316 Mercy Dr, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 739-9461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Muskegon Surgical Associates1675 Patriot Dr, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 739-1933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostric?
Dr. Ostric didn’t stop trying to diagnose me even though I didn’t present normally. He’s very thorough and kind!
About Dr. Srdjan Ostric, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1235197088
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Med
- Rush University Med Center
- Rush University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostric has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostric accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostric works at
Dr. Ostric has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostric on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostric. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostric.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.