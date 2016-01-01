Overview of Dr. Sree Kumaravel, MD

Dr. Sree Kumaravel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Kumaravel works at Arizona Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.