Dr. Sree Kumaravel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sree Kumaravel, MD
Dr. Sree Kumaravel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Kumaravel's Office Locations
Sunshine Village Assisted Living and Memory Care LLC2606 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 920-3318
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sree Kumaravel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumaravel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumaravel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
