Dr. Sree Suryadevara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
The Colorectal Center2011 Church St # 703, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (877) 347-2570
The Colorectal Center2004 Hayes St Ste 320, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-7933
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Aug 2022, I was referred to Dr. Suryadevara for chronic 16 yr perforating, very painful diverticulitis and then a blockage. He and is staff are top notch professionals! Amazing surgery, with Divinci Robotic method. 5 days in hosp. No bags, no cancer and feeling better than I have in 16 yrs with no colon issues to date. Praising God for getting led to this awesome surgeon. His staff wonderful. Can't praise them enough. Great care, surgery, communication, follow up. HIGHLY RECOMMEND if need a GI surgeon. TOP NOTCH! I will say, "PLEASE see a surgeon at first sign of trouble, so many have colon cancer that could have had better outcomes with early diagnosis!!". Bottom Line: If you need a very experienced, professional, amazing surgeon, my opinion is that he is the surgeon to see! I work in medical field and I hear so many ppl complaining of continued problems after their surgery, its horrifying, I think to myself, they needed to see Dr. Suryadevara! Thank you Dr. Sury and your staff!!
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clin
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- North Shore U Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Suryadevara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suryadevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suryadevara works at
Dr. Suryadevara has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suryadevara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Suryadevara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suryadevara.
