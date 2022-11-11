See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Sree Suryadevara, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sree Suryadevara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Suryadevara works at Cumberland Surgical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Colorectal Center
    2011 Church St # 703, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 347-2570
    The Colorectal Center
    2004 Hayes St Ste 320, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-7933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Osteosarcoma
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Ventral Hernia
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon Cancer
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gallstones
Gynecologic Cancer
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance
Lung Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Aug 2022, I was referred to Dr. Suryadevara for chronic 16 yr perforating, very painful diverticulitis and then a blockage. He and is staff are top notch professionals! Amazing surgery, with Divinci Robotic method. 5 days in hosp. No bags, no cancer and feeling better than I have in 16 yrs with no colon issues to date. Praising God for getting led to this awesome surgeon. His staff wonderful. Can't praise them enough. Great care, surgery, communication, follow up. HIGHLY RECOMMEND if need a GI surgeon. TOP NOTCH! I will say, "PLEASE see a surgeon at first sign of trouble, so many have colon cancer that could have had better outcomes with early diagnosis!!". Bottom Line: If you need a very experienced, professional, amazing surgeon, my opinion is that he is the surgeon to see! I work in medical field and I hear so many ppl complaining of continued problems after their surgery, its horrifying, I think to myself, they needed to see Dr. Suryadevara! Thank you Dr. Sury and your staff!!
    Rhonda J — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Sree Suryadevara, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952561474
    Education & Certifications

    • Ferguson Clin
    Residency
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Internship
    • North Shore U Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sree Suryadevara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suryadevara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suryadevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suryadevara works at Cumberland Surgical Associates in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Suryadevara’s profile.

    Dr. Suryadevara has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suryadevara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Suryadevara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suryadevara.

