Overview

Dr. Sreedevi Reddy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Endocrinology Associates, PA in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.