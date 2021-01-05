See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Norcross, GA
Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
2.2 (99)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Vayalapalli works at LakeView Behavoral Health, Norcross,GA in Norcross, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inpatient, Partial Hospital (PHP & IOP)
    1 Technology Pkwy S, Norcross, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 713-2600
  2. 2
    Out Patient Clinic
    950 Scales Rd Ste 302, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 994-5000
  3. 3
    5435 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 1104, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 994-5000
  4. 4
    6055 Atlantic Blvd Ste G1, Norcross, GA 30071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 994-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (67)
    About Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vayalapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vayalapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayalapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayalapalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayalapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayalapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

