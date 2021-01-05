Overview

Dr. Sreedevi Vayalapalli, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Vayalapalli works at LakeView Behavoral Health, Norcross,GA in Norcross, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.