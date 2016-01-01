See All Nephrologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Sreedhar Devathi, MB BS

Nephrology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sreedhar Devathi, MB BS

Dr. Sreedhar Devathi, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Devathi works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN and Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devathi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic
    730 E 34th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Sreedhar Devathi, MB BS

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528208642
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreedhar Devathi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devathi has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Devathi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devathi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

