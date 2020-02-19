Overview

Dr. Sreedhar Samudrala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN.



Dr. Samudrala works at Americia's Family Doctors PLLC in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Smyrna, TN and Spring Hill, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.