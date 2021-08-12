Overview of Dr. Sreedivya Chava, MD

Dr. Sreedivya Chava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Chava works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.