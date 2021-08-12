Dr. Sreedivya Chava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreedivya Chava, MD
Overview of Dr. Sreedivya Chava, MD
Dr. Sreedivya Chava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Chava's Office Locations
1
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
2
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
3
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mayo Clinic
- Mercy Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
It's not often that you meet a doctor who takes the time to listen and HEAR you as a person - not just a patient to be seen in a twenty-minute appointment time. She approached my case with curiosity and genuine interest in helping me find the answers to my diagnosis. I feel like the treatment program she developed for me genuinely changed and saved my life. I'm moving back East or I would most certainly remain her patient. I would not hesitate to recommend her as the excellent physician that she is.
About Dr. Sreedivya Chava, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1497911176
Education & Certifications
- Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
