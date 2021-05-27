Dr. Sreekrishna Donepudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donepudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreekrishna Donepudi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sreekrishna Donepudi, MD
Dr. Sreekrishna Donepudi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from New Jersey Med, UMDNJ and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Memorial Hermann Medical Group
Dr. Donepudi's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 350, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5970
Parkway ENT and Allergy24022 Cinco Village Center Blvd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 725-5970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donepudi took the time to listen to my medical problems and made sure that my insurance covered the procedure indicated.
About Dr. Sreekrishna Donepudi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French and Telugu
- 1912122037
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Memphis, TN
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- New Jersey Med, UMDNJ
- New Jersey Institute of Technology
Memorial Hermann Medical Group
