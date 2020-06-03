Overview

Dr. Sreelatha Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Houston Gastrointestinal & Liver Clinic PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.