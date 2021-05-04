See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sherman, TX
Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD

Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Vattam works at North Texas Comprehensive Spine & Pain Center in Sherman, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
Dr. Eric Anderson, MD
4.9 (255)
View Profile
Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD
Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD
4.7 (44)
View Profile
Dr. John East, DO
Dr. John East, DO
4.8 (448)
View Profile

Dr. Vattam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Comprehensive Spine & Pain Center - Sherman
    1001 Sara Swamy Dr Ste 220, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 892-1999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Greenville Office
    4101 Wesley St # K, Greenville, TX 75401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 892-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vattam?

    May 04, 2021
    He’s great. He helped 100%. I’m going to tell all my friends that he is patient and explains everything clearly. He listens.
    Lynn Baldwin — May 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vattam to family and friends

    Dr. Vattam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vattam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD.

    About Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427082171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vattam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vattam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vattam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vattam has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vattam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Vattam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vattam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vattam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vattam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.