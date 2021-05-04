Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vattam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD
Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Vattam's Office Locations
North Texas Comprehensive Spine & Pain Center - Sherman1001 Sara Swamy Dr Ste 220, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-1999Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Greenville Office4101 Wesley St # K, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (903) 892-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
He’s great. He helped 100%. I’m going to tell all my friends that he is patient and explains everything clearly. He listens.
About Dr. Sreenadha R Vattam, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427082171
Education & Certifications
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Vattam works at
