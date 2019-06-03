Dr. Sreenivas Kamath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreenivas Kamath, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Ascension Borgess Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital, Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital and Sturgis Hospital.
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Dr. Kamath has been my husband's cardiologist for years and as of last week he is now mine also. Wonderful man. Very caring. He takes all the time needed with you. We are blessed to have him as our Dr.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
Dr. Kamath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamath has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.