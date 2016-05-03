Dr. Sreenivas Mannam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mannam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreenivas Mannam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreenivas Mannam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Mannam works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Diseases & Clinical Nutrition Center PC1345 Willowdale Ct Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-5130
-
2
Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge990 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 483-4366
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mannam?
Took his time discussing the issue and asked relevant questions. Staff was friendly and professional. He was on time for our appointment.
About Dr. Sreenivas Mannam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1629001334
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mannam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mannam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mannam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mannam works at
Dr. Mannam has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mannam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mannam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mannam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mannam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mannam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.