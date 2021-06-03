See All Ophthalmologists in Lancaster, MA
Dr. Sreenivasa Basavanthappa, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sreenivasa Basavanthappa, MD

Dr. Sreenivasa Basavanthappa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, MA. They completed their fellowship with Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School

Dr. Basavanthappa works at D'Ambrosio Eye Care in Lancaster, MA with other offices in Gardner, MA, Acton, MA, Simpsonville, SC and Athol, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basavanthappa's Office Locations

    D'ambrosio Eye Care Inc.
    479 OLD UNION TPKE, Lancaster, MA 01523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-3900
    D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.
    74 Main St, Gardner, MA 01440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 632-3930
    Acton Office
    100 Powdermill Rd, Acton, MA 01720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 897-7212
    Clemson Eye
    273 Harrison Bridge Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 654-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    D'Ambrosio Eye Care, Inc.
    413 Main St, Athol, MA 01331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 249-4209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athol Memorial Hospital
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Heywood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Edema
Eye Infections
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Macular Edema
Eye Infections

Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sreenivasa Basavanthappa, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497953871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • All India|All India Institute of Medical Sciences|Univ of AZ Tucson Hosps
    Internship
    • Victoria General Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
