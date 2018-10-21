Overview of Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD

Dr. Sreenivasa Chandana, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Chandana works at Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Muskegon, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Hemophilia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.