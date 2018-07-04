See All Neurologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD

Neurology
3.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Kannan works at Center for Brain and Nerve Disorders, S.C. in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Brain and Nerve Disorders, S.C.
    10723 Winterset Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 675-7110
  2. 2
    Center for Brain and Nerve Disorders, S.C.
    1051 Essington Rd Ste 290, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 768-2210
  3. 3
    Center for Brain and Nerve Disorder
    18327 Distinctive Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 719-3181
  4. 4
    Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois
    396 Remington Blvd Ste 140, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 768-2210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 04, 2018
    He took good care of my spouse at the hospital. Was courteous and kind.
    Bettenhausen in IL — Jul 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD
    About Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam and Tamil
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kannan has seen patients for Dementia, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

