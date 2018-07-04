Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Kannan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Brain and Nerve Disorders, S.C.10723 Winterset Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 675-7110
-
2
Center for Brain and Nerve Disorders, S.C.1051 Essington Rd Ste 290, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 768-2210
-
3
Center for Brain and Nerve Disorder18327 Distinctive Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 719-3181
-
4
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois396 Remington Blvd Ste 140, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (815) 768-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kannan?
He took good care of my spouse at the hospital. Was courteous and kind.
About Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Tamil
- 1295793529
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp-Washington U
- North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
- Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kannan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kannan works at
Dr. Kannan has seen patients for Dementia, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kannan speaks Malayalam and Tamil.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.