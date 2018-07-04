Overview

Dr. Sreepathy Kannan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rajah Muthiah Medical College, Annamalai University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kannan works at Center for Brain and Nerve Disorders, S.C. in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL and Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.