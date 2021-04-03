See All Family Doctors in Statesboro, GA
Dr. Sreevalli Dega, MD

Family Medicine
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sreevalli Dega, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center.

Dr. Dega works at Statesboro Pediatrics and Family Healthcare Center in Statesboro, GA with other offices in Claxton, GA.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Georgia Healthcare Center Inc
    1570 Brampton Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 (912) 764-9196
  2. 2
    Statesboro Urgent Care
    1176 Brampton Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458 (912) 764-9196
  3. 3
    Evans Health and Wellness Center
    6459 Us Highway 301, Claxton, GA 30417 (912) 732-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Acute Sinusitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2021
    The entire staff was professional, courteous and friendly. Dr. Dega, in particular, was very patient and kind while talking to us. I highly recommend this facility. (And a shout-out to Dr. Dega for her Northern Iowa affiliation!)
    — Apr 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sreevalli Dega, MD
    About Dr. Sreevalli Dega, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1023247731
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

