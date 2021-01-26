See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Sreevani Kuncham, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sreevani Kuncham, MD

Dr. Sreevani Kuncham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuncham's Office Locations

    131 Degan Ave Ste 202, Lewisville, TX 75057 (972) 436-5539

  Medical City Lewisville

Nausea
Otitis Media
Vitamin B Deficiency
Nausea
Otitis Media
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nausea
Otitis Media
Anemia Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 26, 2021
    She takes her time and explains things well. She remembers your status from one visit to the next. Very friendly and helpful. Her staff are nice as well.
    About Dr. Sreevani Kuncham, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    1528030210
    Hurley Med Center
    Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreevani Kuncham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuncham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuncham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuncham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuncham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuncham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuncham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuncham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

