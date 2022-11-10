Dr. Sreeya Yalamanchali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalamanchali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreeya Yalamanchali, MD
Overview of Dr. Sreeya Yalamanchali, MD
Dr. Sreeya Yalamanchali, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.
Dr. Yalamanchali works at
Dr. Yalamanchali's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Associates7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
-
2
Ear Nose and Throat Associates Lutheran Park Medical Park7926 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 102, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 426-8117
-
3
Laura Hunt Aud10021 Dupont Circle Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 426-8117
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with everything she explained and she was very encouraging and I feel she is worth the hour I will drive for my appointments. She made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Sreeya Yalamanchali, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1760801872
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yalamanchali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yalamanchali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yalamanchali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalamanchali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalamanchali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalamanchali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalamanchali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.