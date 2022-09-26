See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sreya Talasila, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sreya Talasila, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Talasila works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - West Washington
    111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Botulinum Toxin Injection Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sreya Talasila, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366860884
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Internship
    • University of Chicago (NorthShore)
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreya Talasila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talasila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talasila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talasila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talasila works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Talasila’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Talasila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talasila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talasila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talasila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

