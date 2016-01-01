Overview of Dr. Sri Gottimukkala, MD

Dr. Sri Gottimukkala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Gottimukkala works at Metroplex Pulmonary and Sleep Center P.A. in Allen, TX with other offices in Rochester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.