Overview of Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD

Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Mukkamala works at GEORGIA RETINA in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Marietta, GA and Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.