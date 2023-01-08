Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukkamala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD
Overview of Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD
Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Mukkamala works at
Dr. Mukkamala's Office Locations
1
Northside1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-9096
2
Georgia Retina PC960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-4830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Georgia Retina PC833 Campbell Hill St NW # ST400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 218-1888
4
Georgia Retina PC100 Market Place Blvd Ste 302, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (470) 274-2031
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been diagnosed by a nationally renowned specialist as having CSR- Central Serous Retinopathy. The other specialist said there was nothing that could be done. Overtime the CSR worsened and I was essentially blind in one eye, at the age of 45. The other specialist, still said nothing could be done, and dismissed me. I went to Dr. Mukkamala, he listened to me. He coordinated with my family doctor. Together they were able to treat my blood pressure spikes with a water pill, which ultimately removed the CSR fluid from my eye and saved it. It's been several years now since I've seen Dr, Mukkamala. I have some scarring with some minor vision impact, but I can see thanks to Dr. Mukkamala.
About Dr. Sri Krishna Mukkamala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710184148
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ|Manhattan Eye & Ear Hosp|New York University
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ VCU/MCV
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mukkamala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukkamala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukkamala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukkamala has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukkamala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mukkamala speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukkamala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukkamala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukkamala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukkamala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.