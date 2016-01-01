Dr. Sri Lekha Tummalapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummalapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sri Lekha Tummalapalli, MD
Overview of Dr. Sri Lekha Tummalapalli, MD
Dr. Sri Lekha Tummalapalli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Tummalapalli works at
Dr. Tummalapalli's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine424 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sri Lekha Tummalapalli, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1164841854
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
