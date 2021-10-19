Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Bhumi works at
Locations
-
1
Sri Gastroenterology PC901 Stewart Ave Ste 260, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhumi?
Dr Bhumi was very attentive and listen to my problem. Gave me the right treatment and also help me with other tests. Her instructions were clear and to the point. I would highly recommend Dr Bhumi as one of the best GI on long island.
About Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Spanish and Telugu
- 1306906938
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhumi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhumi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhumi works at
Dr. Bhumi has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Indigestion and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhumi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhumi speaks Greek, Hindi, Italian, Spanish and Telugu.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.