Overview

Dr. Sridevi Bhumi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Bhumi works at Sri Gastroenterology, P.C in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Indigestion and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.