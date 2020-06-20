Overview

Dr. Sridevi Challapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Seneca District Hospital.



Dr. Challapalli works at Saint Mary's Cardiology in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.