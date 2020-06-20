Dr. Sridevi Challapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridevi Challapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Banner Lassen Medical Center, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Seneca District Hospital.
Downtown Reno645 N Arlington Ave Ste 555, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Seneca District Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have recently moved from Reno, but have been Dr. Challapalli’s patient for at least 10 years plus. She is very thoughtful and friendly and spends enough time with you to answer questions. Explains everything patiently and doesn’t rush you. Excellent doctor.
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063404721
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
