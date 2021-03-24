Dr. Sridevi Durga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridevi Durga, MD
Overview
Dr. Sridevi Durga, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Durga works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Cardiology3800 S National Ave Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-2633
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Texas County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment yesterday, and it was a great experience. First Ramona took me to a room and took my vitals. She is one of the most personable people you will ever meet, friendly & outgoing and smiles all of the time. Kimberly the NP then came in and explained my condition in depth and even drew a diagram of my heart so I could understand what she was talking about. Again she was very outgoing and friendly in discussing my medications and what they do for my body, and what I need to do for myself. We laughed a lot. Dr. Durga came in and I told her how happy I was with my experience, and she was happy to here that, and I spent the next few minutes visiting with her. She listened to my heart, and I went on my way.
About Dr. Sridevi Durga, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013175389
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durga works at
Dr. Durga has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Durga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.