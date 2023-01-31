Dr. Sridevi Juvvadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juvvadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridevi Juvvadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sridevi Juvvadi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Dallas.
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 115 Bldg 2, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 256-3537
Medical City Dallas Building C7777 Forest Ln Bldg C, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 370-1000
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Supportive caring Excellent follow up
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780689919
- St Barnabas Med Center
- Osmania Med College
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Oncology
Dr. Juvvadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juvvadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juvvadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juvvadi has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juvvadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Juvvadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juvvadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juvvadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juvvadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.