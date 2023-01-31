Overview of Dr. Sridevi Juvvadi, MD

Dr. Sridevi Juvvadi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Juvvadi works at Texas Oncology in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.