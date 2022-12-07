Overview of Dr. Sridhar Allam, MD

Dr. Sridhar Allam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Allam works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.