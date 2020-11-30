Dr. Sridhar Chatrathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatrathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Chatrathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Chatrathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Chatrathi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Capital Region Medical Group3001 Hospital Dr # H401, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatrathi?
Excellent cardiologist. My heart doctor over a decade.
About Dr. Sridhar Chatrathi, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1447239561
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hosp-U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatrathi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatrathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatrathi works at
Dr. Chatrathi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatrathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chatrathi speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatrathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatrathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatrathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatrathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.