Dr. Sridhar Dronavalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Dronavalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Dronavalli works at
Locations
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient and cannot make an appointment without providing my drivers licence and insurance for eregistration. This is very bad news for patients electronic personal information. All my records are already on Derm Assoc. database. Why should i have provide this information when you already have it. Worst of all there is no indication or pointer on the website indicating the process to make an appointment had changed and you have to regrgister to make and appointment. I could see patients looking for new doctors.
About Dr. Sridhar Dronavalli, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C.
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dronavalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dronavalli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dronavalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dronavalli works at
236 patients have reviewed Dr. Dronavalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dronavalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dronavalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dronavalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.