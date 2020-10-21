Dr. Sridhar Nambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Nambi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Nambi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Nambi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine and Metabolic Specialists LLC22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 201, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7386
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nambi?
I saw him today with his full attention to detail, wonderful manners and compassion to the core. He is an extremely knowledgeable and a truly gifted shining star in his profession. A Nobel winner in my book and everyone he helps with his infinite wisdom, tenacity and warm-hearted smile. Just plain awesome with any question or concern, he addresses it with top research and quick answers. He is also in the most desperate of places, spreading his wings to heal everyone. God bless. His wife rocks the charts too!
About Dr. Sridhar Nambi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1053388439
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nambi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nambi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nambi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nambi works at
Dr. Nambi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nambi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nambi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nambi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.