Overview

Dr. Srihari Ramanujam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Ramanujam works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee Seton Professional Building in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.