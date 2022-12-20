Dr. Srihari Ramanujam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanujam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srihari Ramanujam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srihari Ramanujam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Ramanujam works at
Locations
1
Scott A Jorgensen MD13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste G16, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-2500
2
Water Tower2350 N Lake Dr Ste 306, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7106
3
Milwaukee Office788 N Jefferson St # 401, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 226-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramanujam has the perfect “bedside” manner. He is forthright, but understanding.
About Dr. Srihari Ramanujam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568534824
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramanujam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramanujam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramanujam works at
Dr. Ramanujam has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramanujam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramanujam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanujam.
