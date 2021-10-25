Overview of Dr. Srikala Ayyagari, MD

Dr. Srikala Ayyagari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Ayyagari works at Heartland Health Centers in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Arlington Heights, IL and Hilo, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.