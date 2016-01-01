Dr. Srikant Duggirala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggirala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikant Duggirala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srikant Duggirala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covina, CA.
Dr. Duggirala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 915-4700
- 2 3452 E Foothill Blvd Ste 130, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 915-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duggirala?
About Dr. Srikant Duggirala, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952507923
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggirala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggirala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggirala works at
Dr. Duggirala has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggirala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duggirala has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggirala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggirala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggirala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.