Dr. Srikanth Bathula, MD
Overview of Dr. Srikanth Bathula, MD
Dr. Srikanth Bathula, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Bathula works at
Dr. Bathula's Office Locations
Aurora Health Center - Menomonee FallsN84W16889 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 251-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Srikanth Bathula, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710290036
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
- St Lukes Hospital
- St Lukes Hospital
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Bathula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bathula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bathula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bathula. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bathula.
