Dr. Damodaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srikanth Damodaram, MD
Overview of Dr. Srikanth Damodaram, MD
Dr. Srikanth Damodaram, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Damodaram works at
Dr. Damodaram's Office Locations
-
1
Uthealth Neurosciences - Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 450, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-7720
-
2
Master Cardiology PA23920 Katy Fwy Ste 240, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. D for two years. His bedside manner is excellent. His knowledge of Neuropathy has helped me tremendously even when the news is not positive. A great choice for a talented, personal neurologist.
About Dr. Srikanth Damodaram, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1922269299
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
