Overview of Dr. Srikanth Deme, MD

Dr. Srikanth Deme, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Deme works at Srikanth Deme MD PA in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.