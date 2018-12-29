Dr. Srikanth Deme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Deme, MD
Overview of Dr. Srikanth Deme, MD
Dr. Srikanth Deme, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Deme works at
Dr. Deme's Office Locations
Srikanth Deme MD PA2000 W Ohio Ave, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 682-4307
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
helped me alot with my spinal problems. never had a problem getting in to follow-up if i thought something was wrong.staff was great
About Dr. Srikanth Deme, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124103338
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deme works at
Dr. Deme has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Deme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.