Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunaparaju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD
Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Kunaparaju works at
Dr. Kunaparaju's Office Locations
Richmond Nephrology Associates Inc7001 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 455-9791
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit to Dr. Kunaparaju after dismal treatment from my former nephrologist. Dr. Kunaparaju is also an internist and he looked at my whole health history and was able to piece together how various medications (prescription and over-the-counter) along with other health factors contributed to my kidney and anemia problems. He was very thorough and listened carefully. Took his time and is very knowledgeable. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1467645333
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Pennsylvania Health System- Perelman School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunaparaju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunaparaju accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunaparaju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunaparaju has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunaparaju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunaparaju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunaparaju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunaparaju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunaparaju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.