See All Nephrologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD

Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia

Dr. Kunaparaju works at Richmond Nephrology Associates Inc in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kunaparaju's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Nephrology Associates Inc
    7001 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 455-9791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hyperkalemia
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kunaparaju?

    Jan 31, 2020
    This was my first visit to Dr. Kunaparaju after dismal treatment from my former nephrologist. Dr. Kunaparaju is also an internist and he looked at my whole health history and was able to piece together how various medications (prescription and over-the-counter) along with other health factors contributed to my kidney and anemia problems. He was very thorough and listened carefully. Took his time and is very knowledgeable. Excellent doctor.
    — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kunaparaju to family and friends

    Dr. Kunaparaju's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kunaparaju

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD.

    About Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467645333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System- Perelman School Of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunaparaju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunaparaju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunaparaju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunaparaju works at Richmond Nephrology Associates Inc in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kunaparaju’s profile.

    Dr. Kunaparaju has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunaparaju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunaparaju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunaparaju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunaparaju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunaparaju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Srikanth Kunaparaju, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.